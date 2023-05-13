HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka election results 2023 | Emotional D. K. Shivakumar thanks Sonia, Gandhi family for ‘reposing faith’ in him

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar thanked the voters for having reposed faith in the Congress by giving us the majority

May 13, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Screenshot of video where KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar spoke to media.

Screenshot of video where KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar spoke to media.

KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar on May 12 got emotional as Congress took the lead in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He thanked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family for their faith and trust.

ALSO READ | Karnataka election results live

“I had promised Sonia Gandhi that I will deliver Karnataka to Congress. I cannot forget when Ms. Gandhi came to meet me. The Gandhi family had reposed faith in me,” he said.

“I credit party workers and leaders, including Siddaramaiah for the victory. It was a collective work of the party,” Mr. Shivakumar said even as he broke down.

He also thanked the voters for having reposed faith in the Congress by giving them the majority.

“I don’t want to talk now. I am headed to Ramnagar to collect my victory certificate. I had sent my agent to collect the certificate, but our party workers want me to go there personally.”

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.