Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress, to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central, says BJP in Karnataka is controlled by a few leaders for serving self-interest

April 17, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Bengaluru

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the State. A few minutes after he joined the Congress on April 17, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar handed over to Mr Shettar the ‘B’ form to contest elections from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

Mr Shettar has won from this constituency six times since 1994. He had won all elections on the BJP ticket. He was denied a ticket by the ruling BJP to contest the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on May 10. For the first time, he would be contesting elections on the Congress ticket.

The 67-year-old Lingayat leader joined the Congress at the party office in Bengaluru in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC campaign Committee chairman M.B. Patil, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Mr Kharge offered the Congress party’s flag and a bouquet to Mr Shettar.

Soon after joining the Congress, Mr Shettar said, “I quit the BJP and joined the Congress. Many in Karnataka are surprised that I have joined the Congress.

“There are discussions about me quitting the BJP. For the last several months, no one understood my pain. I built the party along with former Union Minister Ananth Kumar and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. I built the party in north Karnataka. The BJP had given me several positions. I discharged my responsibilities sincerely.

“I have taken this decision after seeking the views of well-wishers. Believing in the Congress party’s principles, I joined the Congress now. A new chapter in my political life begins,” he said.

Mr Shettar lashed out at BJP leaders in Karnataka. “A few leaders are controlling the BJP in Karnataka for serving their self-interest. I am not criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda. They are unaware of the developments in the BJP in Karnataka. Some party leaders are above the party (BJP) in Karnataka,” he said.

“I was in the BJP not for power. I am from the Sangh Parivar and an ABVP leader. But the BJP humiliated me by denying the ticket at the last minute. The BJP leaders could have informed me about the ticket a few days ago,” Mr Shettar said.

‘Jagadish Shettar is a RSS man, but a non-controversial leader’

Mr Kharge said, “Mr Shettar is in the RSS, but is a non-controversial man. His joining the party would help the Congress win more seats in the coming elections.”

Welcoming Mr Shettar to the Congress, Mr Siddaramaiah said they would look after him in the party in a very dignified manner.

On April 16, Mr. Shettar, who is a six-time MLA, met Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri at his residence in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, and submitted his resignation as MLA.

He holds a B.Com, LLB degree. He was a practicing lawyer for 20 years at the Hubballi bar. He married Shilpa. The couple have two sons.

As a BJP member, Mr Shettar served as president of the Karnataka unit, leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Minister in BJP governments, Speaker of the Assembly, and Chief Minister.

Mr Shettar represented Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency in the Legislative Assembly. He served as a Minister in the BJP government led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. When the Cabinet was dissolved after the resignation of Mr Yediyurappa in July 2021, he announced that he would not be a part of the Basavaraj Bommai government.

Why did Congress welcome Jagadish Shettar?

By inducting Mr Shettar, the Congress is keen to send a message that the BJP has not shown due respect to leaders from the Lingayat community that has been its main support base. A few days ago, another Lingayat leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi quit the BJP and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket from Athani.

Senior Lingayat leaders in the Congress — former Ministers Shamanur Shivashankarappa and M.B. Patil — persuaded Mr. Shettar to join their party. Mr. Shettar’s son is married to Mr. Shivashankarappa’s grand-daughter.

On Sunday, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and M.B. Patil met Mr. Shettar at the residence of Mr. Shivashankarappa’s son S.S. Ganesh in Bengaluru to discuss his switch. In fact, as a result, Mr Patil did not attend the rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kolar.