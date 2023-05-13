Karnataka election results | CM Bommai concedes defeat for BJP

May 13, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections after early trends showed that the Congress were on course to win a majority.

“We could not make the mark despite a lot of efforts put in by everybody, right from our Prime Minister. Congress has able to make the mark,” Mr. Bommai told the media.

“Once the results come, we will do the detailed analysis. As a national political party, we will see what are the gaps and deficiencies in different levels. We will look into that.”

He added that the BJP would look to make a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We will take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and come back during the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.