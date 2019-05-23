YSR Congress leads in 151 Assembly, 24 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

Of the 18 Assembly segments and 3 Lok Sabha seats in East Godavari district, candidates of the Opposition YSR Congress Party are in the lead in a majority seats from the very beginning of the counting of votes on Thursday morning.

By the afternoon, the YSRCP is in the lead in 13 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha constituencies. However, Home Minister and the TDP’s nominee from Peddapuram Assembly constituency N. Chinna Rajappa is enjoying a lead over his close contestant and the YSRCP’s nominee Thota Saraswathi (Vani).

However, another key contestants including son of G.M.C. Balayogi, the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, G. Harish Mathur and younger brother of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Finance Minister, Yanamala Krishnudu, are lagging behind at Amalapuram Lok Sabha and Tuni Assembly segments, respectively. Candidates from the YSRCP are in the lead in both the constituencies. Candidates of the Jana Sena Party are confined themselves to the third position in most of the segments in the district.

Visible sweep: Of 25 LS seats YSR Congress leads in 24

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has exhibited a clear sweep as it was leading in 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh by 12.30 p.m. It looks like the people have given a clear verdict on what they want.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha contestant from TDP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) remains the lone contestant from the party leading against his closest rival Potluri Vara Prasad of YSRCP.

Coming to the percentage of votes polled, the YSRCP was polled over 50.04% votes, the ruling Telugu Desam Party was reduced to 30.11%, BJP (.83%), Congress (1.24%) Left parties (1.5%) and others (6.65%). The share of NOTA stood at 1.64%.

As far as the leads in the Assembly constituencies are concerned, YSRCP was leading in 151 out of 175 segments. The TDP was reduced to 24 seats as per the leading figures available at 12.30 p.m.