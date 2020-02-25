Business Live: Slowing credit growth critical challenge for bank, says RBI Governor

9:30 AM

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceeding against Flipkart

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday set aside the insolvency proceedings against e—commerce major Flipkart.

CloudWalker, an operating creditor, which imported and retailed LED TVs on Flipkart’s platform, dragged the company to the NCLT last year over alleged default of Rs 26.95 crore towards procured imported televisions as per the supply agreement. On October 24, the tribunal admitted the its application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Flipkart, which moved the NCLAT.

The three judge NCLAT bench said that the the operational creditor failed to submit any documents to prove in existence of the operational debt and the amount in default. IANS

9:15 AM

Dow drops more than 1,000 points as coronavirus outbreak threatens economy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 1,000 points on February 24 in the worst day for the stock market in two years as investors worry that the spread of the viral outbreak that began in China will weaken global economic growth.

Traders sought safety in U.S. government bonds, gold and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to the lowest level in more than three years.

Technology stocks accounted for much of the broad market slide, which wiped out all of the Dow’s and S&P 500 gains for the year.

9:00 AM

Slowing credit growth critical challenge for bank: RBI Guv

Slowing credit growth is one of the most critical challenges for the banking industry and there is a need to focus on prudent lending by the banks, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

So far this year, credit growth in the country has moderated to 7-7.5 per cent.

“The most critical challenge today for banks not just in India but also elsewhere is slowing credit offtake. It affects the profitability of banks,” Das said at the Mint annual banking conclave here.

To facilitate the flow of credit, the RBI has taken several steps like reducing repo rate, facilitating bank refinance to NBFCs for onlending to priority sector and providing long-term repo operation (LTRO), among others, he said.

With such measures already in place, banks need to focus on credit offtake and flow of credit.

“While doing all that the focus should be on doing prudent lending and also to improve the operational efficiency of the banks,” he said. PTI