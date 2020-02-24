Business

HUL to form wholly owned subsidiary

Hindustan Unilever Limited, the country’s largest pureplay fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has decided to form a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“The Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today approved a proposal to form a new 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited,” a stock exchange statement said on Monday.

“This company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of ₹2,000 crore. This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focussed,” it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 10:41:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/hul-to-form-wholly-owned-subsidiary/article30906578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY