HUL to form wholly owned subsidiary

Hindustan Unilever Limited, the country’s largest pureplay fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has decided to form a wholly-owned subsidiary.
“The Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today approved a proposal to form a new 100% subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Limited,” a stock exchange statement said on Monday.
“This company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of ₹2,000 crore. This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focussed,” it added.
