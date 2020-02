As United States President Donald Trump embarks on his first official state visit to India, Stanly Johny looks at the diplomatic moving parts involved, including a possible trade deal, and the larger strategic relationship between the two countries at present.

Guest: Sriram Lakshman, United States Correspondent, The Hindu

