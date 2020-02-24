Gaming could be RIL’s next big move

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted at his next big bet ‘gaming’, during his fireside chat with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday.

During the ‘Future Decoded’ summit, Mr. Nadella asked, “In fact, one thing that Akash was sort of really beyond me if I don’t mention is even gaming. I think in the next decade, you may become a gamer.”

To this, Mr. Ambani replied, “That’s difficult, but I think Akash is very excited in terms of India, like gaming doesn’t really exist in India, and with everything that we’re doing.. and broadband connectivity. I think there is a huge potential.”

According to data by Statista, the market value of the gaming industry in India was about ₹6,200 crore in 2019, which is estimated to go up to over ₹25,000 crore by 2024.

“For some of us, like, who don’t know what gaming is, it’s very hard to imagine that gaming will be bigger than music, movies and TV shows all put together, but we’ve been seeing,” Mr. Ambani said, hinting at his next big move.