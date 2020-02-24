DoT asks telcos to submit supporting documents

The Department of Telecom is in the process of sending out written communication to telcos, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, to submit supporting documents for self-assessment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

Time-bound exercise

“We have asked all operators who have said they are doing a self-assessment of their statutory dues to give us supporting documents. We will then get these test checked in a time-bound manner,” a government official, who did not want to be named, said.

The source confirmed that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, who have made some payments of their dues to the government, were among those who would be asked to provide substantiating documents to support their calculation of the AGR dues.

However, the source, added that the companies have not been given a deadline to do so.

The source said that this exercise would be done only for firms doing a self-assessment.

“If someone agrees with DoT's calculation then we don't need to do it,” the source added.