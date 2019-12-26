Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to arrive in Q3 2020

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to launch another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of next year.
The foldable device will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported.
The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, folding inward.
Meanwhile, Mate Xs, a revamped version of the Mate X with a Kirin 990 5G processor, is scheduled to be launched during Mobile World Congress 2020.
The Mate Xs will have a number of improvements, including an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu.
Google services and apps will not be available on the Mate Xs.
