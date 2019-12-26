Industry

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to arrive in Q3 2020

File photo.

File photo.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

The foldable device will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to launch another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of next year.

The foldable device will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported.

The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, folding inward.

Meanwhile, Mate Xs, a revamped version of the Mate X with a Kirin 990 5G processor, is scheduled to be launched during Mobile World Congress 2020.

The Mate Xs will have a number of improvements, including an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu.

Google services and apps will not be available on the Mate Xs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Gadgets Industry
business mobiles
technology (general)
emerging technologies
PDAs and smartphones
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:51:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/huawei-mate-x2-foldable-phone-to-arrive-in-q3-2020/article30400870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY