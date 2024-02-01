February 01, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha today. Earlier in the morning, the Union Cabinet met and approved the Budget.

In her Budget speech, Ms. Sitharaman highlighted the Centre’s various programmes for women, youth and poor. She noted that the Indian economy has seen a “profound” transformation, and that the Government carried out structural reforms. She said the government’s focus was on four major ‘castes’ — women, youth, poor and farmers. “The country progresses, when they progress,” she said.

Here are highlights: