February 01, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

Ahead of the Interim Union Budget, the Finance Ministry in a report pegged India’s real GDP growth at closer to 7% in 2024-25 with ‘considerable scope’ to outpace 7% by 2030, adding that the economy will hit $5 trillion in the next three years, making it the third largest in the world.

With the presentation of interim Budget on February 1, Ms. Sitharaman will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.

Finance Ministry’s 10-year review of the economy asserts that India’s 7% growth when the world is growing 2%, is ‘qualitatively superior’ to 8%-9% achieved when the global economy grows 4%.

In 2023, the major budget announcement was the increase in the rebate limit for paying income taxes to ₹7 lakh. Further, railways was accorded its highest-ever capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore.

