GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Budget 2024 live | Finance Minister to present sixth budget in a row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will set a record by presenting the sixth Budget in a row — five annual Budgets and one interim — a feat achieved so far only by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

February 01, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day before presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at her North Block office in New Delhi on Jan. 31, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day before presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at her North Block office in New Delhi on Jan. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Interim Union Budget, the Finance Ministry in a report pegged India’s real GDP growth at closer to 7% in 2024-25 with ‘considerable scope’ to outpace 7% by 2030, adding that the economy will hit $5 trillion in the next three years, making it the third largest in the world.

With the presentation of interim Budget on February 1, Ms. Sitharaman will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row. 

Finance Ministry’s 10-year review of the economy asserts that India’s 7% growth when the world is growing 2%, is ‘qualitatively superior’ to 8%-9% achieved when the global economy grows 4%.

In 2023, the major budget announcement was the increase in the rebate limit for paying income taxes to ₹7 lakh. Further, railways was accorded its highest-ever capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore.

Follow the live updates here:

  • February 01, 2024 06:10
    Measures for eco, select segments to feature in Sitharaman’s 6th straight budget

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday present the Modi 2.0 government’s last Budget before the general elections, which is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women.

    Peppered with political innuendos, her sixth straight Budget may present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government’s triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward.

    With pressure for populist measures off after recent emphatic wins in three states, she is expected to stick to being fiscally prudent while sprinkling sops on sectors like agriculture and engines of the economy that would create jobs and boost consumption. 

    PTI

  • January 31, 2024 18:18
    Union Budget 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech

    As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the sixth Budget of her tenure, take a look at our quick guide on where and how to catch the live coverage of the Budget for the financial year 2024-2025.

  • January 31, 2024 17:31
    Where does the banking sector stand today? Pre-Budget Analysis

    The banking sector in India witnessed a return to relatively good health over the past few years. With more stringent norms set by regulator RBI NPAs have declined and bank balance sheets have shed much of their baggage of bad loans.

    Click here to listen to our In Focus podcast

  • January 31, 2024 17:31
    What is the current state of the Indian economy? Pre-Budget Analysis Part 1 | In Focus podcast

    As we begin our countdown to Budget 2023-24, ​India faces a tough global environment​ and volatile commodity prices, the latter posing upside risks to inflation. Economists see some bright spots in the economy as also some concerning metrics, especially to do with exports and recent Core Sector or IIP figures that have given no discernible trend in recent months. 

  • January 31, 2024 17:31
    What are the private sector investment levels in India? Pre-Budget Analysis

    Private capital expenditure has been anaemic for a few years now, a state of affairs that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Business hates ambiguity and in the last three years, ambiguity alone has ruled our personal and professional lives. 

    ​​Click here to listen to our In Focus podcast​​

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.