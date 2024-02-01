GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Free ration eliminates worries about food for 80 crore people: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said 25 crore people got freedom from multi-dimensional poverty in the last 10 years.

February 01, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would extend the free ration scheme for the impoverished population for a five-year period. 

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would extend the free ration scheme for the impoverished population for a five-year period.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said worries about food have been eliminated through free rations for 80 crore people in the country.

While presenting the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said India was facing enormous challenges when the Modi government took office in 2014 and overcame those in the right earnest.

Budget 2024 live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman focusses on women, poor, youth and farmers in Budget

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would extend the free ration scheme for the impoverished population for a five-year period.

25 crore people freed from multi-dimensional poverty

Ms. Sitharaman said 25 crore people got freedom from multi-dimensional poverty in the last 10 years. “Earlier approach of tackling poverty through entitlement resulted in very modest outcomes,” she said while presenting the interim Budget in the Lok Sabha.

“There is transparency and assurance that benefits are transferred to all eligible citizens,” the Finance Minister said. “The National Education Policy is ushering transformational reforms,” she added.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / poverty / poverty / food / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.