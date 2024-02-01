GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DBTs totalling Rs 34 lakh crore resulted in savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore to govt: Finance Minister in Budget Speech

It was put forth in the Economic Survey that DBT eased the transfer of the benefits from varied govt schemes directly to the eligible beneficiaries’ bank account. 

February 01, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) through Jan Dhan accounts, totalling up to Rs 34 lakh crore, have translated into savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore for the government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her budget speech. Ms Sitharaman added that with earlier prevalent leakages being addressed, this meant more funds could be endowed towards PM Garib Kalyan Yojna. 

The interim Economic Survey (for Jan 2024) further informs that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) provided access to low-cost bank accounts to a large unbanked population. Further, the DBT eased the transfer of the benefits from varied govt schemes directly to the eligible beneficiaries’ bank account. “This has narrowed the rural-urban divide and increased the aspirations of the rural population, leading to higher spending on aspirational goods,” adding, “The all-inclusive welfare approach of the government will further contribute to increase of the consumption base through the expansion of the middle class.” 

Earlier, unrelatedly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that social justice was not just a political slogan for the government, but an “effective and necessary governance model”. 

Ms Sitharaman is presenting her sixth budget, the latest being interim citing its occurrence in the election year.  

Related Topics

budgets and budgeting / Union Budget

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.