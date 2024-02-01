GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Housing scheme to be launched for deserving middle class: Sitharaman in Budget speech

She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of ₹15,000-18,000 annually.

February 01, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The government will launch a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Ms. Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity.

Budget 2024 live

She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of ₹15,000-18,000 annually.

The finance minister said the government will set up more medical colleges, utilising existing hospital infrastructure.

Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people.

