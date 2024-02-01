GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayushman Bharat | Health care cover to be extended to all ASHA, anganwadi workers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

While presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

February 01, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The government on February 1 announced the extension of health care cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Budget 2024 live | Interim budget leaves tax structure untouched; FM details Centre’s achievements

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme. While presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  Access 10 free stories every month
  Save stories to read later
  Access to comment on every story
  Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
