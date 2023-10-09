UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting behind closed doors on October 8, with the United States demanding all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” but they took no immediate action.
U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said afterwards that “a good number of countries” did condemn the Hamas attack but not all council members. He told reporters they could probably figure out one of them.
Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told The Associated Press the Americans tried to say during the meeting that Russia isn’t condemning the attacks, but “that’s untrue.”
“It was in my comments,” he said. “We condemn all the attacks on civilians.”
