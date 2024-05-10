Google Wallet vs Google Pay: Understanding the key differences

Google Wallet was launched in India on Wednesday. The platform allows users to securely store their private documents such as IDs, movie tickets, boarding passes and more. At launch, the company confirmed that the launch of Google Wallet will not be affecting Google Pay’s presence in India.

The Google Wallet version which has been released in India cannot store bank cards or be used to make digital payments, unlike the international version of the app. But, how is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

The Google Wallet app for India will allow you to securely store various items such as gift cards, gym memberships, event tickets, and flight tickets.

At launch, Google has partnered with over 20 brands including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs and more. The company has confirmed that it aims to partner with more brands in the coming months.

On the other hand, Google Pay is one of the most popular UPI services in India. It allows users to conduct transactions, check their account balance and get insights about their spending habits. The company has confirmed that Google Wallet will complement Google Pay, which will continue to serve as the payment app for India.

Users can download both Google Pay and Google Wallet apps via the Play Store.