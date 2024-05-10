GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: Understanding the key differences

The Google Wallet version which has been released in India cannot store bank cards or be used to make digital payments, unlike the international version of the app.

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google Wallet was launched in India on Wednesday.

Google Wallet was launched in India on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google Wallet was launched in India on Wednesday. The platform allows users to securely store their private documents such as IDs, movie tickets, boarding passes and more. At launch, the company confirmed that the launch of Google Wallet will not be affecting Google Pay’s presence in India.

The Google Wallet version which has been released in India cannot store bank cards or be used to make digital payments, unlike the international version of the app. But, how is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

Microsoft, Google says ‘AI has not yet reached the level to figure out consent’ in Delhi High Court

The Google Wallet app for India will allow you to securely store various items such as gift cards, gym memberships, event tickets, and flight tickets.

At launch, Google has partnered with over 20 brands including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs and more. The company has confirmed that it aims to partner with more brands in the coming months.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

On the other hand, Google Pay is one of the most popular UPI services in India. It allows users to conduct transactions, check their account balance and get insights about their spending habits. The company has confirmed that Google Wallet will complement Google Pay, which will continue to serve as the payment app for India.

Users can download both Google Pay and Google Wallet apps via the Play Store.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.