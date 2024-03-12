GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ubisoft+ subscription service brings its extensive games lineup to Playstation, Xbox, PC

Ubisoft+ stands independent of the PS Plus service, allowing gamers to delve into the Assassin’s Creed universe and explore other Ubisoft IPs without the need for an additional Sony subscription.

March 12, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ubisoft+ stands independent of the PS Plus service

Ubisoft+ stands independent of the PS Plus service | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ubisoft is offering its extensive game library via the Ubisoft+ subscription service. The service is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

This membership offers an affordable ticket to a vast back-catalogue of games, including the acclaimed Assassin’s Creed series, featuring titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Microsoft Xbox Partner Direct: Key Announcements

What sets Ubisoft+ apart is its regular updates, ensuring a steady influx of newer Ubisoft releases, with anticipated additions like Skull & Bones expected to join the service soon.

Notably, this subscription stands independent of PlayStation Plus, granting players the opportunity to delve into the Assassin’s Creed universe and explore various other Ubisoft IPs without the need for an additional Sony subscription. In India, the service is priced at Rs. 899 a month and subscription continues automatically at the monthly price unless canceled via your Microsoft Account.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In other news, Playstation recently announced its monthly lineup of games for March for its PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games are available until April 1. This month’s lineup includes EA Sports F1 23(PS4, PS5), 2. Sifu(PS4, PS5), Hello Neighbor 2(PS4, PS5) and Destiny 2: Witch Queen(PS4, PS5).

