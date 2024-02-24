GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sony is exploring PC compatibility for PlayStation VR2: Report

While the PlayStation VR2 headset was initially believed to only work with a PS5, the possible compatibility of the headset with PCs would allow more users to experience the technology.

February 24, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony is testing the PlayStation VR2 headset’s compatibility with PC.

Sony is testing the PlayStation VR2 headset’s compatibility with PC. | Photo Credit: AP

Sony is testing the PlayStation VR2 headset’s compatibility with PC, according to a report by The Verge.

The original PSVR headset got unofficial support for PC. Modders have been trying to get the PSVR 2 working on a PC ever since its launch. As of now, it is still unclear about the exact implications of compatibility. We will need to wait longer to know more.

ALSO READ
Sony announces PS Plus February game line-up

In a blog post, Sony said, “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.