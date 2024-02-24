Sony is exploring PC compatibility for PlayStation VR2: Report

February 24, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Sony is testing the PlayStation VR2 headset’s compatibility with PC, according to a report by The Verge.

The original PSVR headset got unofficial support for PC. Modders have been trying to get the PSVR 2 working on a PC ever since its launch. As of now, it is still unclear about the exact implications of compatibility. We will need to wait longer to know more.

In a blog post, Sony said, “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”