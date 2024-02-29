GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PlayStation Plus March lineup revealed

PlayStation announced its monthly lineup of games for March for its PlayStation Plus subscribers on Wednesday.

February 29, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PlayStation announced its monthly lineup of games for March for its PlayStation Plus subscribers on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PlayStation announced its monthly lineup of games for March for its PlayStation Plus subscribers on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PlayStation announced its monthly lineup of games for March for its PlayStation Plus subscribers on Wednesday. The games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from March 5 to April 1.

Subscribers are in for an adrenaline-fueled March as Sony unveils an exhilarating lineup of games catering to diverse gaming tastes. From racing thrills to martial arts-powered face-offs, stealth horror, and sci-fi action, there’s something for everyone.

1. EA Sports F1 23 | PS4, PS5

“EA Sports F1 23,” introduces a captivating “Braking Point” story mode, where players experience intense rivalries and strategic elements with the addition of Red Flags. Players will be able to navigate the new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, drive updated 2023 cars, and engage in thrilling wheel-to-wheel races. Whether in the expanded cross-platform multiplayer or My Team Career Mode, this racing simulation promises an authentic and exciting Formula One experience.

2. Sifu | PS4, PS5

“Sifu” is a stylish beat-em-up that blends gritty hand-to-hand combat with a contemporary urban setting. Developed by Sloclap, creators of the acclaimed “Absolver,” the game follows a young kung fu student on a path of revenge. With no allies and countless enemies, players must rely on their mastery of kung fu to preserve their family’s legacy.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ALSO READ
Microsoft to launch a new Xbox Series X variant: Report

3. Hello Neighbor 2 | PS4, PS5

The family-friendly stealth horror sequel, “Hello Neighbor 2,” takes players to the seemingly quiet town of Raven Brooks. As an investigative journalist, players will be embarked on a mission to uncover the darkest secrets of their neighbours and solve the case of Mr. Peterson, the infamous antagonist.

4. Destiny 2: Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

“Destiny 2: Witch Queen” offers a twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, featuring a new Glaive weapon type and powerful melee combos. Players can create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations, as they venture through Savathûn’s Throne World, surviving the web of lies.

