‘Ghost of Tsushima’ to get a PC release: Report

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ was introduced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2020 and the game received acclaim for its stunning open world, engaging combat, and captivating storyline set in Japan’s feudal era.

March 04, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The title’s success prompted an updated PS5 port in 2021.

The title’s success prompted an updated PS5 port in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gaming enthusiasts may soon witness the release of a potential PC port for Sucker Punch’s ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ game, as per a report published by Game Rant on Sunday. The source of the information is a “credible industry insider” that has hinted at an announcement this week, reported the outlet.

The title’s success prompted an updated PS5 port in 2021, featuring enhanced gameplay with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and a compelling new story campaign where protagonist Jin Sakai faces off against a sinister Mongolian cult on Iki Island.

Rumors about a PC port emerged in 2021, first with the Nvidia GeForce Now leak listing former PlayStation exclusives bound for PC. Recently, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ appeared in a rumored 2024 list of Sony first-party games set for PC release.

