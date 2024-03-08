GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft Xbox Partner Direct: Key Announcements

The Xbox Partner Direct event presented a concise 30-minute showcase of upcoming releases for Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass throughout 2024 and beyond.

March 08, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE - The Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France, April 12, 2016. Several exclusive Xbox games will be soon making their way to rival consoles, the video gaming brand and its parent company Microsoft announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

FILE - The Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France, April 12, 2016. Several exclusive Xbox games will be soon making their way to rival consoles, the video gaming brand and its parent company Microsoft announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) | Photo Credit: Michel Euler

Microsoft hosted its latest Xbox Partner Direct on Wednesday, March 6th, at 11.30 pm IST / 1 pm ET. The event presented a concise 30-minute showcase of upcoming releases for Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass throughout 2024 and beyond.

A standout moment included the exciting news that Square Enix would be bringing Final Fantasy 14 Online to Xbox Series X on March 21. This massively multiplayer role-playing game, already available on PlayStation platforms and Windows PC, will now be accessible to Xbox players. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also enjoy exclusive access to the Starter Edition from March 21 through April 19.

Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an action-strategy game inspired by Japanese mythology, is slated to launch on Game Pass for Xbox Series X and Windows PC later this year. Additionally, Frogwares unveiled The Sinking City 2, promising a “full-on” survival horror experience, scheduled for release on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2025.

PlayStation Plus March lineup revealed

Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, a collaboration between Sega and Atlus, introduces new costumes, music, and extended story content through Episode Aigis: The Answer. Xbox Partner Preview showcased an exclusive sneak peek for eager fans.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In a surprising move, the original STALKER Trilogy dropped on Xbox One and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, offering a nostalgic trip for gaming enthusiasts.

Creatures of Ava, a creature-collecting adventure, promises a world-saving experience on Windows PC and Xbox Series X, available through Game Pass.

Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment unveiled new gameplay from Unknown 9: Awakening, a third-person action-adventure game launching this summer.

The Alters, an emotional sci-fi game by 11 bit Studios, combines adventure, survival, and base-building elements, featuring a unique Moon-like storyline. Expected to release in 2024, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Sleight of Hand, a third-person stealth-action deckbuilder by Riffraff Games, is set to launch in 2025 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X, making its debut on Game Pass.

In a surprising collaboration, the infamous Chucky from the Child’s Play series is coming to Roblox in Griefville: Survive the Nightmare! This chilling interactive experience was released on the same day as the announcement.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau, a Metroidvania-style adventure game from Surgent Studios and EA Originals, showcased a new look and is scheduled to launch on Windows PC and Xbox Series X on April 23.

Xbox fans were treated to a sneak peek at The First Berserker: Khazan, Nexon’s Soulslike action-RPG, ahead of its Xbox Series X launch. Lastly, Game Pass subscribers can look forward to cooling off with Frostpunk 2, set to release on PC Game Pass on July 24.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.