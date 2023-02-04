Twitter will share ad revenue with creators who pay for Twitter Blue

February 04, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Twitter has started sharing advertising revenue to compensate creators for the advertisements which are visible in their threads, according to CEO Elon Musk.

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” tweeted Mr. Musk on February 3.

However, the catch is that the account holder must be subscribed to the Twitter Blue verification service. The new initiative is likely meant to encourage more users and creators to sign up for the paid Twitter Blue service, as well as engage with others on the platform more frequently.

To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

In response to another user, Mr. Musk also said that accounts that were verified for free before his takeover would have their blue ticks taken away.

“Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months,” he said.

According to an estimate by the research firm Pathmatics in late January, 14 of the top 30 advertisers halted advertising on Twitter around the time Mr. Musk took over as CEO.

Since then, the Tesla billionaire and Twitter CEO has been exploring numerous ways to generate more revenue.

As Twitter offices around the world are hit with legal consequences for rent related problems, Mr. Musk also said that free access to Twitter’s API would be revoked and replaced by a paid tier instead.