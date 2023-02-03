HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Twitter API will no longer be free

Access to Twitter’s Application Programming Interface will no longer be free, according to an update from the social media platform and its CEO Elon Musk

February 03, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Twitter logo on a smartphone

File photo of the Twitter logo on a smartphone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Access to Twitter’s Application Programming Interface (API) will no longer be free, according to an update by Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk. The API is used to create alt text readers and animal picture bots, to name a few.

The verified Twitter Dev account tweeted that access to the free API would stop from February 9, to be replaced by “a paid basic tier.”

ALSO READ
Elon Musk says Twitter timeline refresh speed is faster now

Mr. Musk also said on February 3 that free access to the API was being abused. He instead proposed a monthly $100 fee along with verification.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

Following his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform and the departure of thousands of workers due to layoffs and resignations, Mr. Musk has been trying to explore new revenue streams for Twitter.

While Twitter previously introduced verified tick marks for Twitter Blue subscribers in order to clamp down on bots, a number of accounts impersonating others exist even today.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.