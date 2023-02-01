HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artificial intelligence uncovers unknown play by Spanish great in library archive

Artificial intelligence technology uncovered a previously unknown play by one of the nation’s greatest authors, Felix Lope de Vega

February 01, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - MADRID

Reuters
File photo of the manuscript in the library archive

File photo of the manuscript in the library archive | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to transcribe anonymous historic works at Spain's National Library archives has uncovered a hidden gem - a previously unknown play by one of the nation's greatest authors, Felix Lope de Vega.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The National Library said on Tuesday that experts later confirmed that the Baroque playwright and one of the most prominent names of the Spanish Golden Age wrote "La francesa Laura" (The Frenchwoman Laura) a few years before his death in 1635.

The manuscript stored in the library's archives is a copy that dates back to the late 17th century, long after the author of "Fuente Ovejuna" and "The Knight from Olmedo" had died.

Researchers from Vienna and Valladolid universities used AI to transcribe 1,300 anonymous manuscripts and books at the library, saving years of human effort, and also tried to discover their authorship by checking each work against a selection of words used by different writers.

ALSO READ
U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

The National Library said the words used in the text were "closely aligned with Lope's, and not with those of the other 350 playwrights who were part of the experiment".

Experts then used traditional philological research resources to corroborate the findings.

"Frenchwoman Laura is a remarkable play, with the dramatic force expected of a mature Lope de Vega," the library said.

The plot, set in France, focuses on Laura, the daughter of the Duke of Brittany and wife to Count Arnaldo. The heir to the French throne is captivated by her, and although she rejects him, her jealous husband tries to poison her. Ultimately, Laura's righteousness is proven and happiness is restored.

Gredos publishing house will release the book in Spanish in the coming months.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Spain / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.