Elon Musk says Twitter timeline refresh speed is faster now

January 31, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the social media platform’s timeline refresh speeds had jumped following major improvements, but clarified that engagement may appear to drop for users because of the fewer number of bots on the platform.

“Another major improvement in timeline refresh speed just released – now 10X faster than a few months ago,” Mr. Musk tweeted on January 29.

Twitter timelines have recently changed so that users can see a specially curated “For You” timeline or opt for the “Following” timeline showing content from the accounts they have chosen to follow.

In response to another user who claimed there were fewer bots on the platform, Mr. Musk accepted credit but noted that “apparent engagement” on the social media app would seem lower due to the allegedly smaller number of bots.

You're welcome.



Note: apparent engagement on Twitter will seem lower, as bots would like/follow/retweet much more than people,

but now you know it's real. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2023

The news comes as Twitter offices around the world face the issue of unpaid rent. A week ago, The Guardian reported that the crown estate in London had initiated legal proceedings against Twitter over possible rental arrears.

Earlier in the month, Twitter was sued for reportedly not paying the rent for its San Francisco office. Meanwhile, workers in Twitter’s Singapore office were sent home due to a rent issue as well.