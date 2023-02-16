HamberMenu
Twitter down for thousands of users

Thousands of Twitter users could not gain access, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com

February 16, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Twitter logo at its headquarters

File photo of the Twitter logo at its headquarters | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site in the United States, Downdetector said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages could have affected a larger number of users.

Twitter Inc. did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment and the social network's status page showed that all systems were operational.

Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.

Another outage earlier this month hit nearly 9,000 users.

