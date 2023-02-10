Indians to pay monthly ₹900 for Twitter’s blue tick on mobile, ₹6,800 per year for web

February 10, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

India-based users who want to subscribe to Twitter Blue for additional features such as the verified blue tick will have to pay ₹900 per month for iOS and Android access, and ₹650 per month for web access, according to Twitter’s website.

This is almost on par with users in the U.S. who also wish to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The annual web pricing for India-based Twitter Blue subscribers is ₹6,800, according to the website.

For now, users can still see whether verified users received their check marks for free or as part of the Twitter Blue service. However, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has clarified that the check marks of legacy verified accounts will “sunset” in coming months due to alleged corruption in the system.

Twitter also rolled out tweet limits of up to 4,000 characters for paying subscribers. This was followed by complaints of technical errors and blocked features.

The news comes as reports have emerged of Mr. Musk’s Twitter reach dropping. When employees at Twitter showed him data to substantiate a fall in engagement as well as a Google Trends chart indicating that interest in him had sharply dropped since 2022, Mr. Musk reportedly fired the engineer on the spot.