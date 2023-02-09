HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

YouTube’s homepage was back up after Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user were affected

February 09, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

Reuters
YouTube’s homepage faced a brief outage affected some 60,000 users.

YouTube’s homepage faced a brief outage affected some 60,000 users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage. "The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.

ALSO READ
Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.