Elon Musk hopes to find Twitter CEO toward the end of year

“I need to stabilise the organisation and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place”, Mr. Musk added

February 15, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Dubai

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk said on February 15 that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year".

Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Mr. Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.

“I think I need to stabilise the organisation and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” Mr. Musk said when asked about when he'd name a CEO. “I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year.”

Mr. Musk, 51, made his wealth initially on the finance website PayPal, then created the spacecraft company SpaceX and the electric car company Tesla. In recent months, however, more attention has been focused on the chaos surrounding his $44 billion purchase of the microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military's use of Mr. Musk's satellite internet service Starlink as it defends itself against Russia's ongoing invasion has put Mr. Musk off and on at the centre of the war.

Forbes estimates Mr. Musk's wealth at just under $200 billion. The Forbes analysis ranks Mr. Musk as the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

