Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of U.S. users: Report

Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States according to outage tracking website Downdetector

February 09, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Reuters
More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

