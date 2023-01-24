HamberMenu
Apple in talks with Disney, others on virtual reality content for new headset

Apple was in talks with companies including Walt Disney Co. to develop virtual reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg News reported

January 24, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple Inc. was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co. to develop virtual reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Developed with Sony Group Corp., the headset will have two ultra-high-resolution displays to handle the VR aspects and a collection of external cameras to enable an augmented reality "pass-through mode," the report said.

It added that the tech giant was working to update its own Apple TV+ material to work with the headset.

Disney, Apple and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple was planning to unveil its first mixed reality (MR) headset this year.

MR is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real world object to trigger a virtual world reaction.

The iPhone maker's MR headset is set to launch in this year's spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to the report.

That would be twice as much as Meta Platforms Inc.'s Quest Pro virtual and MR headset, which was launched late last year for $1,500.

