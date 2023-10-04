‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ makers venture into gaming 

October 04, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Neela Films, the production company behind the popular Indian television show; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has announced its decision to foray into gaming.

With an investment of ₹24 Crores, the company has launched Neela Mediatech Pvt Ltd, a new venture focused on gaming, animation, and e-commerce.

Their goal is to achieve 100 million game downloads by March 2024. The company has released its own gaming platform, “TMKOC Play,” which is set to revive the beloved TV characters of the series and offer an immersive gaming experience.

This platform will also provide free-to-play games, cloud-based adventures, blockchain-powered quests, and virtual reality experiences. Additionally, Neela Mediatech plans to offer animated shows and rhymes targeting children.

The gaming division has made an impressive debut with 15 games available in various languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali. Users can download the games via Play Store for Android devices.

The platform boasts 5 million downloads already. Among the titles offered are “Bhide Scooter Race,” “Run Jetha Run,” “Jump Bhide Jump,” and more.

This strategic move marks an expansion and diversification of Neela Films’ intellectual property beyond television production.

While commenting on the development, Managing Director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech, Asit Modi said, “Our strategic vision includes reinforcing our content pipeline, captivating the mobile-first gaming community, and establishing ourselves as the go-to YouTube Channel for children. With this we hope to redefine the entertainment space ensuring that our audience continue to enjoy exceptional and immersive experiences”.