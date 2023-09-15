Sony’s State Of Play event unveils PS5 and PS4 game updates

September 15, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

At Sony’s State Of Play presentation on Thursday, the company shared updates on future game releases for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Sony also confirmed that its Deep Earth Collection will get three new colours: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver, for DualSense controllers and PS5 shells.

The livestream showcased a diverse lineup of games, including indies and major titles from third-party partners.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date

Square Enix confirmed that ‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ will launch on February 29, 2024. This highly anticipated release will span across two discs.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games showcased ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,’ providing a closer look at the expanded New York City, which now includes Brooklyn and Queens. The presentation also featured a variety of new Spider-Man suits.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ is getting an expansion. On September 21, players can dive into the original game’s ‘Separate Ways’ add-on. Additionally, an update to Mercenaries mode will introduce playable characters Ada Wong and Albert Wesker. PlayStation VR2 support for the game is expected to arrive during the winter season.

Tales of Arise (Beyond the Dawn)

Bandai Namco’s recent ‘Tales of Arise’ game is set to receive an expansion called ‘Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn’ on November 9.

Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studio presented more gameplay from ‘Helldivers 2,’ featuring a takedown of the formidable Bile Titan. The game is scheduled for release on February 8, 2024, on both PS5 and Steam platforms.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ is a video game set in the world of Pandora, where players assume the role of a Na’vi raised by the RDA. Set inbetween the first and second Avatar movies, the game explores the Western Frontier, a previously unseen continent in the Avatar universe. It is expected to arrive in 2024.

Baby Steps

The whimsical walking simulator ‘Baby Steps,’ from the creators of QWOP and Ape Out, received a new showcase during the event, revealing the addition of grappling hook support. Despite the character’s comical struggles to walk, the game is set for release in 2024 under Devolver Digital.