Lock screen gaming company Nostra records over 82 million gamers

August 11, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Nostra gaming platform said on Thursday it had a monthly active user base of more than 82 million gamers, or about one fifth of India’s estimated 430 million mobile gamers.

Nostra is a gaming platform that is a part of Glance, a smart lock screen that comes pre-installed on many Android devices. Nostra offers a diverse range of free-to-play games which users can access through their lock screen without having to unlock their devices.

The platform saw 30% growth in its user base during the first half of 2023, according to its 2023 gaming trends report.

Nostra boasts over 500 games across genres and categories including instant games, online games, live streaming of gaming tournaments (E-sports), and gaming tournaments.

Nostra’s growth was driven by E-sports and the surge in game streaming, as per the report. Notably, users increased their time spent on game streaming threefold. The daily active user base for live streaming of gaming tournaments experienced similar threefold growth.

Nostra’s report revealed that 49% of users fall in the 18-24 age bracket, 24% are aged 25-34, and 26% are aged 35 or older. As per the report, gamers are skill seekers who want to boost their abilities with regular practice, achievers who mostly game during the weekends, and brainiacs who want mental stimulation.

Nostra’s future plans involve introducing 600 new games across 15 categories, catering to instant and Android games. The company aims to collaborate with game developers and studios on a global scale to facilitate these endeavours. Nostra plans to expand to Indonesia, the U.S, Japan, and Latin America.

“Nostra is building the largest global free to play gaming platform, fortified by its AI-powered discovery feature and the innovative distribution model via the Glance smart lock screen and other smart surfaces,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

“The effortless discovery, the full spectrum of rich gaming experiences, and enabling users to effortlessly explore and engage with captivating games on the Lock Screen without the need to unlock, has garnered enthusiastic reception from millions of users across Asia,” he added.