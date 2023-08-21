HamberMenu
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ is confirmed for November 10 release

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10. Modern Warfare III will pick up the narrative threads left hanging by its predecessor, Modern Warfare II.

August 21, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on November 10. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on November 10.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10. This would be the first time that a consecutive sequel will be released in back-to-back years.

Modern Warfare III will pick up the narrative threads left hanging by its predecessor, Modern Warfare II. The company has elaborated on its plan to seamlessly transfer a substantial amount of content from the previous game to this new instalment.

The single-player campaign will unfold a gripping storyline including a new mission known as “open combat” where players can dictate their approach to objectives and face different scenarios. Additionally, there will be a host of returning characters and new additions to the franchise.

Modern Warfare III’s Multiplayer mode will offer 16 maps available at launch and a new “Cutthroat” 3v3v3 mode. The Multiplayer mode is designed to smoothly integrate with its predecessor. This will enable players to transfer weapons and operator content from Modern Warfare II to the new game, ensuring a seamless transition.

The Zombie’s mode in Modern Warfare III is a collaborative effort with Treyarch, known for the acclaimed Black Ops series. The new mode will feature an expansive open world map - the largest in Call of Duty history. In this mode, players must navigate and survive against hordes of zombies, combining familiar zombie elements with inventive mechanics for a fresh gameplay experience.

As per a post on the official Call Of Duty blog“ Lead developer Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward is set to deliver a full Campaign of action-packed operations ranging from signature, cinematic experiences to free-form Open Combat Missions, resulting in more player choice than ever before.”

