June 09, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Long before the era of smartphones, portable gaming consoles were all the rage. Sony launched its segment-defining PlayStation Portable all the way back in 2004. Over the years, the company worked on refining the device and released various improved variants.

Sony had released the final version of the series; the PSP Street in 2011. While the PlayStation Portable series has been discontinued, the sheer range of gaming titles that are available is truly a player’s dream come true.

Two decades ago, buying and storing a collection of games would certainly be expensive and consume storage space. Now, users can easily play their digital collection of PSP games on an Android device.

Whether you wish to dabble in the past or simply want to try the PSP experience for the first time, you can easily do it on your Android device by using an emulator.

PPSSPP-PSP is a free PlayStation Portable emulator that can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store and used for this purpose.

Users can play any number of PSP games on their Android smartphone by using the emulator. It is important that they place the PSP games in the ‘/PSP/GAME’ folder.

There are two versions of the PPSSPP app available on Play Store. While the free version and the paid versions of the app offer the same set of features, users can download the pro version to support the developer.

The PPSSPP app will display on-screen controls, but understandably, it can seem a bit awkward for some users who have experienced the actual PSP before.

Users can alter the layout of the controls by moving or resizing buttons, by accessing the systems menu. Additionally, users can also connect a controller and play the games.