Marvel’s Spiderman 2 game finally gets a release date: Everything to know

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel’s New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. 

June 09, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game

File photo of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Insomniac Games has finally announced the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game for the PlayStation 5. The title will be a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020).

The game is said to have been designed from the ground up for the PS5 console and is said to offer improvised visuals, faster web swinging, and near-instant character switching.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel’s New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

The main storyline of the game will allow users to take control of both Spider-Men at different points of the campaign. In the open world, players will be able to explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Both Spider-Man characters have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will offer both the key characters new abilities; Peter with the symbiote and Miles with his evolved bioelectric Venom powers.

The game will also mark the return of iconic villains including Venom and Lizard, among others. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release for the PS5 on October 20. Pre-orders will open on June 16 at all participating retailers and the PlayStation Store.

