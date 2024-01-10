January 10, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

HP has showcased its next generation gaming portfolio at CES 2024, integrating innovations from its renowned OMEN and HyperX brands. The company has also introduced new variants as part of its HP Spectre x360 series.

The expansive range of new devices include cutting-edge laptops, monitors, accessories, and software, creating a holistic experience for gaming and technology enthusiasts.

OMEN Series

OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop

Features: World’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop, advanced OLED display, RGB keyboard, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, vapor chamber thermal innovation.

Price: Starting at $1,499.99 (Pre-order from January 8, 2024 ).

OMEN Transcend 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC

Features: 2.5K 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i7 HX processors.

Price: Starting at $1,899.99 (Available on January 10, 2024)

OMEN 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC

Features: Updated with Intel Core i7 HX processors.

Price: Starting at $1,199.99 (Available on January 10, 2024)

Victus series

Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC

Features: Updated with Intel Core i7 HX processors.

Price: Available in February, starting at $1,199.99

HyperX Accessories

HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets

Features: Tailored for younger gamers with volume-limiting capabilities.

Price: Expected in Spring 2024 for $49.99

HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller

Features: Lightweight, versatile compatibility.

Price: Expected in Spring 2024 for $39.99

HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard

Features: Hot-swappable key switches, enhanced RGB lighting.

Price: Expected in Spring 2024 at HyperX | High Quality Gaming Gear for $199.99

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini

Features: Compact gaming mouse, up to 100 hours of battery life.

Price: Expected in January for $79.99

HyperX Knight and Delta Gaming Backpacks

Features: Designed for secure stowing, durable and weather-resistant.

Price: Expected in February, prices ranging from $39.99 to $69.99

OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Features: World’s most advanced gaming monitor, switchable USB Ports, OLED technology.

Price: Availability later this year, pricing TBA.

Spectre x360 Laptops

HP Spectre x360 14 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC

Features: 9 MP camera, AI chips, adaptive screen adjustments, Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs, audio tuning by Poly, 2.8K OLED display.

Price: $1,499.99

Availability: Available now

HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC

Features: 9 MP camera, AI chips, adaptive screen adjustments, Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs, audio tuning by Poly, 2.8K OLED display.

Price: $1,599.99

Availability: Available now.

HP Peripherals

Poly Voyager Free 20 Wireless Earbuds

Features: Powerful sound, hybrid adaptive ANC, eight hours of listening time, portable Qi charging case.

Price: $149.00

Availability: Expected in May 2024

HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Features: Versatile split wireless keyboard, 20 programmable keys, Bluetooth and dongle connectivity, 50% post-consumer recycled materials.

Price: $119.00

Availability: Expected in April 2024

HP 690 Rechargeable Wireless Mouse

Features: Qi-charging Bluetooth mouse, six programmable buttons.

Price: $59.99

Availability: Now.

HP USB-C Travel Hub G3

Features: Compact mobile hub, five essential ports, scalable power delivery, plug-and-play connectivity.

Price: $69.99

Availability: Expected in late February 2024

HP 430 Programmable Wireless Keypad

Features: Customizable Bluetooth mechanical keypad, compact and portable.

Price: $49.99

Availability: Now.

HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard

Features: Spill-resistant, sanitizable keyboard, USB-C cord and USB-A adapter.

Price: $49.99

Availability: Now.

Series 5 Displays

HP Series 5 Monitors

Availability: Expected in Spring 2024

Pricing: To be shared closer to availability