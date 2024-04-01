GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PUBG Mobile to support 120 FPS gameplay soon, BGMI gets new update

Krafton announced on March 23 that PUBG will soon support gameplay at 120fps mode.

April 01, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PUBG Mobile to support 120 FPS gameplay soon.

PUBG Mobile to support 120 FPS gameplay soon. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Krafton announced on March 23 that PUBG Mobile will soon support gameplay at 120fps mode. In India, the game is available under the BGMI moniker. This means the feature will most likely make its way to the India-centric rendition of the game after launching on PUBG Mobile.

This new mode will offer a faster and smoother battle royale experience, building upon the existing 90fps option. While details on device compatibility have not been specified yet, it is anticipated that high-end and upper mid-range smartphones will be able to support the 120fps mode.

Entry-level devices, however, may not be able to run the game at this frame rate due to the significant computational resources required, particularly in terms of graphics power.

PlayStation Plus games lineup for April unveiled

In other news, Krafton launched its BGMI 3.1 update on Tuesday. The 3.1 Update for BGMI introduces the Skyhigh Spectacle theme mode, offering challenges like conquering the Sky Castle and using the Dance Grenade.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, players can access the WOW Mode with maps such as Dinosaur vs Motorbikes and Trap Park. The update also introduces the RPA 5 - Radiant Bloom Royal Pass, offering double rewards and exclusive RP rewards. The new season, C6S16, brings fresh challenges and opportunities to climb the ranks. Finally, the collaboration with Bentley adds the furiously fast Bentley to BGMI’s vehicle lineup, and players can now dominate the battlefield in style.

