Apple's new iPad Pro likely to launch in May, ramps up overseas production: Report

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of the company's new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May.

March 29, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Reuters
Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro likely to launch in May.

Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro likely to launch in May. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of the company's new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple's initial plan was to launch the new iPads by late March or early April, but it is still working to finish the software for the devices, the report added.

Apple is working on a major update to its iPhone home screen with a focus on AI 

The new iPad Pro models will have Apple's latest M3 chip and will come with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the report said. This update would represent Apple's first overhaul to that lineup since 2018.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The iPad Air will get a new processor, and the 12.9-screen size, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker had said on Tuesday it will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to June 14 amid reports it was in talks for an AI partnership and could unveil significant changes to the iOS.

