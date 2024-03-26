March 26, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

OnePlay, the Indian cloud gaming service, has confirmed the addition of 14 new games to its library. The announcement, made on the company’s Discord server, IGN India reported. The new lineup reveals a substantial focus on the acclaimed Yakuza series, with titles such as Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami.

Subscribers can also indulge in popular titles including Dragon Ball Fighter, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and recent releases such as WWE 2K24 and Tekken 8.

Operating under the banner of OnePlay Connect, the service operates on a ‘bring your own game’ model, requiring users to own titles in their existing Steam, Epic Games, or other gaming store libraries. By linking these libraries to their OnePlay account, gamers gain access to cloud-based gaming across various devices.

The Enhanced plan, priced at ₹699, enables gameplay at up to 1080p resolution with a generous allowance of 180 gameplay hours per month. Meanwhile, the Ultimate plan, priced at ₹999, offers 4K resolution and RTX functionality, promising immersive gaming experiences.

The company is also offering a ₹49 trial plan that provides an hour of gameplay, allowing users to evaluate the service’s performance firsthand.