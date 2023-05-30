BGMI is now available for all Android and iOS users. Is it possible to access your old account?

May 30, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

KRAFTON has now announced that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) is playable for all Android and iOS users. To recall, BGMI was banned in India back in July 2022.

After a staggered rollout that began on May 29, the game is now playable for all users.

The company has released the 2.5 update for BGMI which includes a brand-new map – Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and new skins. Users can download the game from Google Play Store and App Store.

As it has been close to a year since the game was banned, chances are that users will now look to download the game again. If you are wondering whether it is possible to get access to your old account, worry not. Read on to find out more.

Getting access to old accounts

Users who played the game after linking BGMI to their social media accounts should be able to access their accounts. While users can play the game from a guest account, the data will be erased if you delete the game or change your device.

So, if you only accessed BGMI through a guest account earlier, all your data would be lost.