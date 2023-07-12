HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for 5G budget segment phones

MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series can support 108MP camera resolution, 2k 30fps recording, and 120Hz refresh rate

July 12, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for 5G budget segment phones

MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for 5G budget segment phones | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset series, Dimensity 6000, for 5G budget segment smartphones. The new series is believed to lower input cost of affordable 5G phones.

The Dimensity 6000 series can support 108MP camera resolution, 2k 30fps recording, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The chipset integrates an enhanced 5G modem supporting 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation thus reducing power consumption.

This chip features two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It can also support AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, UX and GPU performance, and other peripheral features.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache).

“As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity,” said CH Chen, Deputy GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs,” he added.

According to MediaTek, the first smartphone featuring the Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in Q3, 2023.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / internet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.