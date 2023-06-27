HamberMenu
Qualcomm unveils 5G capable Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC for entry segment phones

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is expected to bring down the price of 5G phones in the budget category driving mass adoption

June 27, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm on Monday announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor for the entry segment smartphones. The U.S. based firms aims to provide reliable 5G connectivity in the affordable segment with the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC (system-on-chip).

The new generation of series 4 chip is expected to bring down the price of 5G phones in the budget category driving mass adoption.

“The 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC chipset will assure fast CPU speeds, sharp photography and videography, plus speedy 5G and Wi-Fi for reliable connections,” said Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is said to extend battery life and improve overall platform efficiency. With Qualcomm Kryo CPU, it will peak speeds up to 2.2 GHz and up to 10% better CPU performance.

The octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 can offer support for 120fps FHD+ displays. The platform is capable for EIS for faster autofocus. It also has Multi Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF) in-built for noise reduction in videos.

Powered by the Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 supports frequencies and bandwidths globally. It has Qualcomm Wi-Fi 5 for strong Wi-Fi connectivity.

As per Qualcomm, Redmi and Vivo will use Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in their phones expected in the second half of 2023.

“We optimized every aspect of the platform in order to maximize the experiences for users,” said Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

