Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 11 Pro 5G launched in India

June 08, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Realme on Thursday launched Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 11 Pro 5G in India. The 5G smartphones cater to the mid-segment buyers.

The Chinese smartphone maker has used MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip (SoC) in both the phones. The processor is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB og internal space. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Both, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 11 Pro 5G come with 5,000mAh battery, and are supported by 100W and 67W chargers respectively.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G series has a 6.7 inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. The panel comes with HDR 10+ support.

In optical department, the higher variant, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G features a 200MP main lens, supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G sports a 100MP lens along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The base variant gets a 16MP front lens for selfies.

Realme has priced the 11 Pro+ 5G starting at ₹27,999 with 8GB/256GB. The 12GB/256GB sells at ₹29,999. It will be available starting June 15 on Flipkart, Realme’s portal and offline stores/

The Realme 11 Pro 5G starts ₹23,999 for 8GB/128GB version. The 8GB/256GB will sell at ₹24,999 while the 12GB/256GB is priced at ₹27,999. It will be available starting June 16.