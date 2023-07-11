OnePlus Nord 3 Review | Upgrading the Nord series 

July 11, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Crossing Nord 2 and its T and CE variants, OnePlus has finally revealed Nord 3. The phone carries the true essence of a successor, with a bigger AMOLED display, an enhanced primary camera and a big processor upgrade with the latest Dimensity 9000 5G chipset.

Design

The OnePlus Nord 3 retains the familiar design elements of its predecessors, such as the alert slider and dual-glass construction with a plastic frame. However, it introduces some thoughtful improvements. The screen protection is now a flat Dragontrail glass, and the plastic frame has a matte finish that offers a premium feel. It also has a comfortable grip. The screen bezels, especially the chin, have been significantly reduced, resulting in a sleeker appearance.

The device features a glossy Gorilla Glass 5 back panel with a 2.5D edge. The Nord 3 also boasts an official IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earpiece serves as a stereo speaker, and a top-facing sound outlet on the frame ensures audio balance. The fingerprint sensor is located below the screen and offers reliable performance.

The top of the phone features an IR blaster, a secondary microphone, and a speaker outlet. At the bottom, you’ll find the USB-C port, dual-SIM tray, primary microphone, and a second stereo speaker. The left side houses the volume key, while the right side features the 3-position alert slider and power key, both offering excellent feedback and texture.

The camera housing has been redesigned, featuring two black circles (sans additional rectangular housing) for all the cameras. The primary camera with optical image stabilisation is housed in the top black circle, accompanied by a single-LED flash. The lower black circle houses the ultrawide and macro cameras, while a sensor, potentially for colour temperature, is located outside.

Display

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a larger 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a high resolution of 1240x2772 pixels and a density of 450 ppi, a significant upgrade from the Nord 2’s 6.43-inch 1080p OLED screen. The Fluid AMOLED panel supports a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth for over a billion colours, up to 1000Hz touch response, and HDR10+ streaming. It boasts a peak brightness of 1,450 nits. This display is protected by Dragontrail glass and offers incredibly thin bezels and small punch holes.

The OnePlus Nord 3 also provides various colour modes for accurate colour reproduction, including Vivid (DCI-P3), Natural (sRGB), and two Pro modes with colour temperature sliders. With its HDR10+ certification and Widevine L1 DRM support, the Nord 3 is compatible with HDR content on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

OS

The OnePlus Nord 3 runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS UI 13.1. While the visual changes from stock Android 13 may not be significant, the Nord 3 benefits from battery optimisation, enhanced media controls, colour customisation options, privacy updates, and other improvements within its customised UI.

OnePlus guarantees three generations of OS updates and four years of security updates for the Nord 3, and the device has been rigorously tested to ensure fluid performance over a 4-year period, as confirmed by its A-rating in the TUV SUD 48-Month Fluency test.

Performance

The performance of the OnePlus Nord 3 is a treat for its users. It is equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4nm chipset, also seen in the Oppo Find N2 Flip. This flagship-grade chipset boasts impressive performance, with a CPU configuration consisting of a powerful ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.05 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores running at 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores reaching speeds of 1.8 GHz. Complementing the CPU is the Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, featuring 10 cores clocked at 850 MHz, delivering remarkable graphic capabilities.

The Nord 3 offers ample storage options with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS3.1 storage and a choice between 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. We checked out the high-end variant featuring 16GB RAM and 256GB of ROM.

The GPU performance of the Dimensity 9000 chip stands out, showcasing raw power. Performing any task with multiple apps open is no issue at all; the phone maintains a stable performance throughout. With its exceptional 10-core Mali-G710 GPU, the Nord 3 easily surpasses other devices in its class, confidently crossing over into flagship territory. Gaming on the phone is a joy, as the screen is smooth and responsive. The framing rate also remains constant throughout the game.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with a triple camera system consisting of a high-resolution 50MP OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The main camera now utilises a flagship-grade Sony IMX890 sensor with all-pixel omnidirectional autofocus. In daylight conditions, the primary camera captures 12.5MP photos with good detail, vibrant colours, and high contrast.

The 2x zoom feature delivers average detail with noise-free images, saturated colours, and good dynamic range, providing high-quality results for sharing. Portrait mode performs exceptionally well, producing detailed, sharp, and noise-free photos with proficient subject separation and convincing blur. The ultrawide camera captures very good 8MP photos with sufficient detail, low noise, high contrast, and adequate dynamic range. In low-light conditions, the Nord 3 excels with its Auto Night Mode, capturing outstanding photos with ample detail, low noise, excellent exposure, and a wide dynamic range.

The 16MP front/selfie camera, while not impressive in terms of detail, produces decent selfies. Subjects are well-exposed, colours are vibrant, the contrast is good, and the dynamic range is satisfactory.

Battery

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with an increased battery capacity of 5,000mAh compared to the Nord 2, likely made possible by the larger display and chassis. The Nord 3 supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, offering fast charging capabilities. The battery lasts a day very comfortably, even after hours of gaming and watching movies. The phone takes around 35-40 minutes for a full charge.

Verdict

The new OnePlus Nord 3 emerges as a true upgrade to its predecessor in every department. It is priced a little high, but this may not matter much if you are on the hunt for a good mid-range phone; this device serves as a good equilibrium between flagship phones and mid-range phones.

The OnePlus Nord 3 retails at ₹33,999.