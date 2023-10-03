Indians willing to pay a premium for elevated 5G experience

October 03, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Indian 5G users, 14 percent, are willing to pay a premium for the innovative use cases like elevated speed, low latency and high uplinking speed, telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Tuesday while launching its consumer lab report.

The Swedish company expects 32 million new 5G users by December 2023, primarily from the urban areas while gradually moving to rural hinterlands.

“Affordability of 5G smartphones under ₹10,000 is going to be a key driver for growth,” an Ericsson spokesperson said.

They also mentioned that nearly 51% of India’s population is satisfied with 5G’s performance whereas 15% want more out of it.

Indians on 5G networks are spending additional two hours more, per week, compared to countries like South Korea and U.S. “The majority of the time goes in HD video streaming, doing video calls, using AR apps, playing games and in streaming of e-sport content,” the company said.

Ericsson highlighted that 5G users in India are looking for a better voice experience, better coverage at home and outside, better video call experience and an enhanced video streaming experience.

Subsequently, it said that network providers must work on coverage at high footfall places like public transport, metro, arena, and railway station.