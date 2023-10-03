HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indians willing to pay a premium for elevated 5G experience

The Swedish company expects 32 million new 5G users by December 2023, primarily from the urban areas while gradually moving to rural hinterlands

October 03, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
Indians willing to pay a premium for elevated 5G experience

Indians willing to pay a premium for elevated 5G experience | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Indian 5G users, 14 percent, are willing to pay a premium for the innovative use cases like elevated speed, low latency and high uplinking speed, telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Tuesday while launching its consumer lab report.

The Swedish company expects 32 million new 5G users by December 2023, primarily from the urban areas while gradually moving to rural hinterlands. 

“Affordability of 5G smartphones under ₹10,000 is going to be a key driver for growth,” an Ericsson spokesperson said.

They also mentioned that nearly 51% of India’s population is satisfied with 5G’s performance whereas 15% want more out of it.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Indians on 5G networks are spending additional two hours more, per week, compared to countries like South Korea and U.S. “The majority of the time goes in HD video streaming, doing video calls, using AR apps, playing games and in streaming of e-sport content,” the company said.

Ericsson highlighted that 5G users in India are looking for a better voice experience, better coverage at home and outside, better video call experience and an enhanced video streaming experience.

Subsequently, it said that network providers must work on coverage at high footfall places like public transport, metro, arena, and railway station.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.