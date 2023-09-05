India added highest number of mobile subscribers in Q2: Report

September 05, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

India added around seven million mobile subscribers during the second quarter followed by China with five million and the U.S. with three million, noted Ericsson Mobility Report.

In Q2 2023, total number of mobile subscriptions reached 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter. The number of unique mobile subscribers is 6.1 billion.

“The difference between the number of subscriptions and the number of subscribers is due to inactive subscriptions, multiple device ownership and/or the optimization of subscriptions for different types of calls,” Ericsson said.

During Q2, global 5G subscriptions grew by 175 million and total 5G subscriptions reached around 1.3 billion, the report mentioned.

Mobile data traffic grew by 33% between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023. 4G subscriptions increased to 11 million, totalling about 5.2 billion and representing 62% of all mobile subscriptions.

The number of mobile broadband subscriptions grew by about 100 million in the quarter, totalling 7.4 billion, a 5% growth year-on-year. Mobile broadband now accounts for 88 percent of all mobile subscriptions.

About 260 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services. About 35 CSPs have launched 5G standalone (SA) networks.